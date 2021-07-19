MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mad at God: Exploring Post-Traumatic Spiritual Disorder (PTSD) with the Prophet Habakkuk": a potent discussion of how to heal one's spiritual self. "Mad at God: Exploring Post-Traumatic Spiritual Disorder (PTSD) with the Prophet Habakkuk" is the creation of published author Lee Milliner, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has dedicated decades to serving with the Navy and providing spiritual guidance through work as a chaplain. He has also worked as an educator with a variety of schools and as the director for Campbell University Extended Campus, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.
Milliner shares from the foreword provided by Margaret Kibben, Chaplain, US House of Representatives, Twenty-sixth Chief of Navy Chaplains, "Mad at God unwraps the mystery of the Old Testament prophet's wisdom through Lee Milliner's own experience as a seasoned military chaplain and combat veteran, and we are given an invitation to peer into the soul of the despairing believer that we may find our own way through perplexity and pain. Heartfelt and heartrending, this book taps into the hard-earned wisdom of scripture in a way that is understandable and affirming. We are allowed to wrestle with the angst and anger that come with facing inexpressible pain and untold sorrow. There are no holds barred… This book tackles the one place few are willing to go: into the eye of the storm that is the crisis of faith. But it's here that recovery is received: real and available for all who have the courage to move toward the salvation found in our Redeemer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Milliner's new book is an emotionally honest look at how one reacts in the face of the unknown moments which cause them pain.
The author's writing is an articulate and heartfelt response to the human reaction of asking why something is how it is when they are taught to lean on their faith.
