PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh-based Legacy Remodeling has received recognition from KOHLER Co. as part of its 2020 Dealer Awards program. The 34-year-old remodeling company was named "New Dealer of the Year" for its outstanding performance in KOHLER's LuxStone Shower system division.
Legacy Remodeling entered into an agreement with KOHLER to become an Authorized Dealer for KOHLER LuxStone showers in August 2020, becoming the first company to offer the luxury shower enclosures to the Western Pennsylvania market. Since then, Legacy has seen high demand for the shower systems and has been installing projects throughout the Pittsburgh region.
Built and assembled in the United States, KOHLER LuxStone showers aim to provide a luxury wet space experience without the hassle of a full bathroom remodel. Homeowners can customize their space by choosing among a number of different wall designs, along with an array of KOHLER showerheads, storage options, and accessories. The final product can be installed by certified KOHLER LuxStone technicians in as little one day.
"Since 1987, our company has strived to exceed customer expectations and provide the highest quality remodeling products to Western Pennsylvania homeowners," said Legacy Remodeling President Jeff Moeslein. "This national recognition from a trusted brand like KOHLER is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Legacy Remodeling team and the outstanding performance that we have had with KOHLER LuxStone in a short amount of time."
Founded as Swing Line Windows, Legacy Remodeling has helped more than 30,000 customers in the Western Pennsylvania area improve their homes with replacement windows, doors, siding, metal roofing, and shower remodeling. The family-owned company has received numerous accolades, including being named one of the "Big 50" remodelers in the nation by Remodeling Magazine and the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
For more information on Legacy Remodeling, please contact Betsy Rogerson at betsy.rogerson@legacyremodeling.com or visit http://www.legacyremodeling.com.
