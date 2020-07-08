PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced their renewed commitment to assisting the many victims who've filed Essure Birth Control lawsuits, and are hoping for presettlement payouts despite court delays.
The Essure brand birth control device is put out by Bayer, who is accused of knowingly distributing a faulty product. More than 32,000 plaintiffs have claimed serious pain and suffering from broken devices including device migration and perforated organs. In some instances, clients have resorted to surgical removal.
After numerous delays, the first Bellwether jury trial was set to see the inside of an Alameda County, California courtroom earlier this month, but due to COVID-19, has been postponed yet again. Bayer continues to deny liability on their part for the popular birth control product, and intends to fight the cases in front of juries in California and Pennsylvania where most cases are filed. Bayer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and stands by their safety standards in respect to Essure, even though they pulled their product from the shelves over two years ago.
Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay is discouraged to see further delays with Essure litigation, which is sure to drag out any resolution hopes. While there are no imminent settlement amounts or potential Essure settlement values on the near horizon, we nevertheless remain committed to assisting plaintiffs with their cash advance needs."
