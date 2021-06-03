DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is pleased to announce that for the fifth consecutive year the agency has been voted a top service provider by the readers of The National Law Journal in the "Best of the Midwest" survey. The legal marketing agency ranked among the top for public relations agency, social media consultancy, crisis management firm, legal marketing and branding services, and integrated law firm marketing.
The Best of the Midwest reader ranking survey is directed by The National Law Journal, which invites its readers to help recognize the best legal service providers in the industry.
"We are honored to serve law firms throughout the United States and are grateful to be recognized by The National Law Journal and our colleagues in the Midwest," said Gina Rubel, Furia Rubel's Founder and CEO. "It is a pleasure to work with Am Law clients and mid-size law firms that trust in us to provide strategic counsel and to add value as for communications, law firm business development, and crisis communications."
Founded in 2002 by Gina Rubel, a third-generation attorney, Furia Rubel is a full-service marketing and public relations agency with a niche in legal marketing. In addition to law firms, the agency's diverse roster of clients includes legaltech, financial institutions, accounting firms, technology companies, behavioral health service providers, nonprofits and more.
Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., 2153400480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.