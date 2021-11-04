LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the most wonderful and joyful time of the year in and all-around Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Celebrate the holidays with a trip close to home filled with festive fun, dazzling light displays, live Christmas music, and heart-warming holiday events throughout the season. Discover Lehigh Valley®, is shining a light on the area's festivities for the 2021 season.
"When people visit Lehigh Valley during the holidays, they're automatically transported into a winter wonderland," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Whether you take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the Christmas City or shop holiday décor at Easton's Winter Village, Lehigh Valley will bring that holiday cheer your way."
Holiday Highlights:
- STROLL AROUND: Be sure to check out Easton's Winter Village, the downtown family-friendly outdoor market featuring local shops, restaurants, live entertainment, and a pop-up ice skating rink for optimum holiday fun. The village is centered around the iconic Peace Candle which is dedicated to members currently serving in the Armed Forces.
- GET IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: If you're looking for unique holiday shopping with truly beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, you'll need to check out Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem. Visitors can shop while listening to live music, watch ice carving and glass blowing demonstrations by local artisans, and shop handmade ornaments and collectibles from Germany.
- BETHLEHEM BY NIGHT: Learn all about the original Christmas City by taking a horse-drawn carriage, bus, or walking tour of this eighteenth-century city, which is magically transformed for the holidays.
- LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Lehigh Valley is known for its dazzling light displays as the dark nights are illuminated with holiday light shows across the region. Lights in the Parkway is an animated show featuring scenes from The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella, and other notable characters that have made this a popular tradition throughout Lehigh Valley.
- Nearby, Koziar's Christmas Village really stands out with its larger-than-life displays. It was named Best Outdoor Christmas Display in the World from Display World magazine.
- The Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular features 1.2 million twinkling lights with some of your favorite animals represented in light form!
- Christmas in Color at Dorney Park is a new light-spectacular this year and features a drive-thru light show synchronized to music.
- MUSICAL CHEER: The oldest Bach Choir in the nation is stationed here in Bethlehem. Their renowned Christmas concerts feature some of Bach's most evocative music and takes place during the weekend of December 11.
- Christmas City Follies has been sending up the Christmas season for over 20 years! The jingle bells and ukuleles are back with tons of singing, dancing, and laughing from December 2 – December 19.
- Folk band Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will perform John Denver's holiday hits at "A John Denver Christmas" on Friday, December 3.
- The Allentown Symphony will perform a Holiday Pops concert, with songs old and new, on Saturday, December 18.
- LIVE ADVENT CALENDAR: Enjoy the 16th annual one-of-a-kind tradition where visitors of Historic Bethlehem gather outside the door of the Goundie House where a specially selected visitor knocks on the door. From there, the doors are opened and a special guest from a local business or organization appears and distributes treats among the crowd. The idea of the "Live Advent Calendar" is from the tradition of Advent Calendars or Christmas Countdown Calendars for children and families during the holidays.
- FAMILY FUN: Start the new year off sweet with PEEPSFEST®. The star of the show is a 400-pound, 4-foot, 9-inch-tall lit PEEPS® Chick that descends on December 31 to commemorate the New Year!
Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com for more things to do and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
Media Contact
Steven Krainin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 5166721867, SKrainin@VaultCommunications.com
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley