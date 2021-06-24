LEHIGHTON, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Lehighton area who are looking for a larger vehicle option will like what the 2022 Kia Sportage has to offer. It has two powerful engine options, comes standard with Kia Drive Wise and has many technology features to help keep the driver connected while on the road.
The 2022 Kia Sportage is available in four trim levels which include the LX, Nightfall Edition, EX and SX Turbo. The first three trim levels come standard with a 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The SX Turbo trim level comes with a different standard engine. It is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 240 or 237 horsepower depending on the drivetrain and 260 pound-feet of torque.
There are some great interior features that drivers will be able to take advantage of when behind the wheel of the 2022 Kia Sportage. Some of these include various steering wheel-mounted controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, remote keyless entry, auxiliary input jack and USB port.
Kia Drive Wise comes standard in the 2022 Kia Sportage. The driver-assist features that are included with this suite are Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.
