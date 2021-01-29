LEHIGHTON, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lehighton Kia, a local automotive dealership based in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, offers all sorts of new vehicles from the brand. Whether local shoppers are in the market for a small car or a big one, a cozy crossover or an abundant one, the dealership has them covered. For those shoppers who are unsure of exactly what they want, but know they're looking for a sedan, the dealership can help there as well.
The Lehighton Kia website, http://www.lehightonkia.com, is packed full of informative model research pages and competitive comparisons created with the intent of helping potential car buyers figure out which vehicle might be the right one for them. The Kia brand lineup is full of sedans, including the subcompact Kia Rio and compact Kia Forte, so for those shoppers trying to figure out which might be good for them, they can check out these research pages to get more information.
For example, the 2021 Kia Rio will soon be available at Lehighton Kia, so potential car shoppers can get an idea of the different specifications and features the subcompact sedan will offer upon arrival. If that sedan doesn't interest them, then perhaps the slightly larger Kia Forte will. A different page pits the 2021 Kia Forte against one of its biggest competitors, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. This page squares the two compact sedans off against one another, highlighting the differences between them and advantages of each.
Residents of the area that might be interested in learning more are encouraged to head to the dealership's website. Specific questions about the Kia Forte, Rio or any other model on the lineup can be directed to the sales team at 484-464-0945. Lehighton Kia is located at 1502 Blakeslee Blvd. Dr. East in Lehighton.
