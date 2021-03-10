LEHIGHTON, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who have been looking for a new sedan that will not break the bank and that is powerful, sleek and full of great features will like what the 2021 Kia Forte offers. It has an impressive fuel economy, is available in six trim levels and it comes standard with Kia Drive Wise. The 2021 Kia Forte is now available at Lehighton Kia.
The six trim levels that the 2021 Kia Forte is available in include the FE, LXS, GT-Line, EX, GT and GT Manual. There are two different engine options depending on the trim level that is chosen. The first four trim levels come with a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The last two trim levels come with a 1.6-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo engine that produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
Kia Drive Wise is a set of driver-assist systems that help a driver. The systems that are included are Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and High Beam Assist. It is important that these systems do not replace good driving habits, they are simply an additional tool.
Potential customers who would like to learn more about the 2021 Kia Forte that is now available at Lehighton Kia can visit https://www.lehightonkia.com/. Individuals who have more questions about the sedan and would like to speak with someone from the dealership can do so by calling 484-464-0945. Finally, drivers who would like a more personal experience and to see the 2021 Kia Forte in person can visit the dealership located at 1502 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive East.
