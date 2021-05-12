LEHIGHTON, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking for a new vehicle that is larger than a sedan but is not a traditional SUV might like what the 2021 Kia Soul offers. It is full of various safety features, impressive comfort and convenience features and it captures attention as it goes down the road. The 2021 Kia Soul has arrived at Lehighton Kia and is ready for an adventure.
The 2021 Kia Soul is available in six trim levels which include the LX, S, GT-Line, X-Line, EX and Turbo. There are two engine options available depending on the trim level that is chosen. The first is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The second option is available in the Turbo trim level and is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
There are some great interior features found inside of the 2021 Kia Soul. Some of these include mood lighting, a driver's seat that is able to be adjusted 10-ways, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Kia Drive Wise comes standard in the 2021 Kia Soul. Driver-assist features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance and Smart Cruise Control.
