LEHIGHTON, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking for a new vehicle that offers a lot of space for family, friends and all of their items will find a lot of space inside of the 2022 Kia Carnival. This is a multi-purpose vehicle that was created with the space between an SUV and a minivan in mind. It offers the best-in-class passenger room and best-in-class cargo room. In addition, there is seating for up to seven or eight people.
Under the hood of the 2022 Kia Carnival, there is a lot of power available. The vehicle features a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
The exterior of the 2022 Kia Carnival has a boxier shape and it is the first that will have the new Kia logo on the front. The front grille has a "tiger nose" which enhances and widens the front end of the vehicle. There are hood lines that contribute to the vehicle's tough exterior and there are two-tone side mirrors.
For a larger vehicle, the 2022 Kia Carnival has an impressive estimated fuel economy. It gets approximately 19 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg combined.
Finally, Kia Drive Wise comes standard in the 2022 Kia Carnival. Driver-assist technologies include Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and many more!
