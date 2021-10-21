LEHIGHTON, Penn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Kia Niro EV has a spacious interior and good performance features. It is now available at Lehighton Kia Dealership in Lehighton, PA. The 2022 Kia Niro EV comes in EX and EX Premium trim levels. The interior of the 2022 Kia Niro EV is stylish and can accommodate five passengers. It comes with a 64-kWh battery and a 201-horsepower electric motor. The vehicle's overall length is 172.2 inches, width is 71.1 inches, and height is 61.8 inches. The passenger volume is 99.6 cubic feet. The 2022 Kia Niro EV has a cargo volume of 53.0 cubic feet with rear seats folded down. The curb weight of the vehicle is 3,854 lbs. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is standard in the vehicle with Harmon Kardon speakers, Navigation, and UVO Link.
Blindspot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Parking Distance Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist are some of the safety features of the 2022 Kia Niro.
The official website of Lehighton Kia offers detailed model research and comparison pages to give more information to customers about the latest Kia models. The dealership also has expert technicians for maintenance and repair services.
To learn more about the 2022 Kia Niro EV, individuals can contact the dealership at (484) 464-0945. Interested shoppers can visit the dealership's website for more information. The dealership is located at 4225 Birney Ave., Moosic, Pennsylvania.
