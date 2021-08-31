LEHIGHTON, Penn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Kia Telluride has the most powerful performance and has offers impressive handling. The 2022 Kia Telluride is powered with a 3.8-liter V6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pound-feet. The 2022 Kia Telluride also has an On-Demand AWD. The 2022 Kia Telluride is available in eight different colors.
The 2022 Kia Telluride has a good pack of entertainment features. The 2022 Kia Telluride has an available head-up display and standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and an available Harman Kardon® Premium Audio. The mid-size SUV can hold up to eight passengers. The 2022 Kia Telluride has standard one-touch sliding & folding second-row seats. The 2022 Kia Telluride also has USB Charge ports standard in all three rows.
The 2022 Kia Telluride is one of the safest vehicles to rely upon. Some of the standard safety features include Forward-Collision Assist (FCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Standard Highway Driving Assist (HDA), and Blind Spot Detection.
Shoppers who would like to know more about the 2022 Kia Telluride can contact us at (484) 464-0945. Individuals can also visit the website at http://www.lehightonkia.com to know more about the vehicle. For more information about the vehicles, you can go through the blogs.
Media Contact
Stefanie Crothers, Lehighton Kia, 484-464-0945, sjrosado@rosadogroup.com
SOURCE Lehighton Kia