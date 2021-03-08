MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Split in Time": An enthralling tome designed to give strength to the readers and prepare them for the upcoming battles that they may encounter along their journey. "Split in Time" is the creation of published author Leisa F. Green, an author who has always loved to learn and create artwork from an early age.
Green writes, "Joe is an eccentric time traveler from a strange and desolate planet who becomes stranded when something detonates on the ship. He soon discovers a stowaway in the wreckage and questions their involvement in the explosion. As he searches for materials to repair the time ship on the unfamiliar planet, he is plagued by memories of his alter-ego, Ralph, and the persistent fear of the unknown in this dark and unpredictable world. At times unable to discern reality from delusion, he faces his worst fears and his worst enemy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leisa F. Green's new book provides readers a gleaming light that will help them conquer their fear in the middle of the dark.
Here, the author wants the readers to know that they are not alone in facing their battles in life; God will always be by their side, helping them get through it.
View a synopsis of "Split in Time" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Split in Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Split in Time," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
