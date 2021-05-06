MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Peanut, Butter, and Jelly kids: Unleashed": a sweet installment in The Grandma Jelly series. "Peanut, Butter, and Jelly kids: Unleashed" is the creation of published author, Lena Dodley, a loving mother, and grandmother who hopes to inspire children everywhere.
Dodley writes, "Are you a good neighbor? Will you do a good deed? If we knocked on your door would you help Peanut, Butter and Jelly?
"Timing is everything when you lose something you love. Whether it is a dog or a cat, a hat or a glove.
"No worries! This story will show you good things can happen in the end. Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids at it again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lena Dodley's new book is an important object lesson for children everywhere.
Read along to find out where the neighborhood pets could have run off to as you meet the neighbors who reach out for help from Peanut, Butter, and Jelly.
