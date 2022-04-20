"7 Little Clouds" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lena Mae Jernigan is a heartwarming narrative that expresses a message of hope for young readers beginning to learn about Mary and Joseph's journey.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "7 Little Clouds": an engaging spiritual narrative. "7 Little Clouds" is the creation of published author Lena Mae Jernigan, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was adopted after losing her loving mother to leukemia.
Jernigan shares, "7 Little Clouds is a story intended to touch the hearts of children from the ages of three to six years old. It tells the story of the long trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem and the search for a room for Mary and Joseph, for the time was near that Baby Jesus should be born. The seven little clouds play a very important role in this story. If anything at all, this little book and the next to follow will teach unity and perseverance."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lena Mae Jernigan's new book is a heartfelt testament to the importance of understanding that fateful walk to Bethlehem.
Jernigan's vibrant narrative will inspire and encourage young believers beginning to learn about the life of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase "7 Little Clouds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "7 Little Clouds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
