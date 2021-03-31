MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women: Volume 1": a fascinating key to finding prosperity, true joy, and peace in the Lord's embrace. "The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Lennoah Pickett-Thomas, an advocate prayer intercessor. She wants to share the knowledge and wisdom that she has learned through life by encouraging and giving to others the tools and strategies to use by applying God's love and the Word of God.
Pickett-Thomas shares, "The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women is a book that uses biblical principles outlining God's attributes with sound doctrine. Evangelist Lennoah Pickett-Thomas wants to share her findings with others to help them in their journey and purpose of life.
"The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women is a book that you can easily read, get general understanding of, meditate on, and study the Bible scriptures. It is a book designed to read again and again to have your spirits lifted, or to pass on to others for them to be encouraged by.
"The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women has useful tools and strategies to overcome obstacles by using God's Word and important topic teachings on how to pray and fast, how to be in God's presence, how to share the love of God with everyone, how to be a servant and giver; how to develop a close relationship with God; how to forgive and be forgiving; how to change your mind-set and heart for good and to do good.
"The Word of God Inspired by Men and Women was written for lives to be fulfilled with the fullness of God for true prosperity, true inner peace, true inner joy, true inner happiness, true inner health, true inner love. And to share the Good News, that God's will be done by Christ Jesus, through the Holy Spirit, right here on earth as in heaven.
"Learn how to be and live Christlike; how to be led by the Spirit of God using the fruits of the Spirit; how to hear the voice of God, receive instructions and directions; learn about God's love, God's peace, God's joy, and God's promises that are given freely. If you truly have a heart's desire to know truth, then this book is for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lennoah Pickett-Thomas's new book is a brilliant exposition shared for readers to gain inspiration and wisdom. The author hopes that people will have their faith built in God in the same way these men and women in the five-fold ministry equipped her for life.
