MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Good News Prayer Challenge": an informative and inspiring way to explore one's faith. "The Good News Prayer Challenge" is the creation of published author Lenny Anderson, a loving husband and ordained priest in the Episcopal Church who seeks to encourage others in their faith.
Anderson writes, "Wonder what exactly is so great about God, faith, the Church? Are you new to faith or want to brush up on the basics? Do you simply want to jump-start your prayer life?
"The Good News Prayer Challenge is an accessible introduction to the indispensable teachings of Christianity for seekers, skeptics, and Jesus' followers alike. It's also a hands-on introduction to daily prayer, with each day focusing on a teaching that the reader can pray about while learning. It covers four weeks (twenty-eight days) of topics in the context of a daily devotional and prayer guide. Are you ready to take on The Good News Prayer Challenge?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenny Anderson's new book is an exciting opportunity for spiritual growth.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging readers no matter their current relationship with God to seek and nurture their faith.
View a synopsis of "The Good News Prayer Challenge" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Good News Prayer Challenge" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Good News Prayer Challenge," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing