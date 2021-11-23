MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken Wings: A Vault of Memories Unleashed": a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit. "Broken Wings: A Vault of Memories Unleashed" is the creation of published author Lenora "Lennie" Yancey, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, from the Original Northwood Community who has two grown sons and six beloved grandchildren. Ms. Yancey graduated from Western High School in 1975, the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 1982, and Sojourner-Douglass College with honors in 2003.
Ms. Yancey shares, "Broken Wings: A Vault of Memories Unleashed was inspired by my two sons and the #MeToo Movement created by Tarana Burke. I understood why women came forward after so many years of being quiet. My memoir reflects that same issue. For me, it would take forty-one years to realize how promiscuity and drugs had left a negative impact that resulted in a reckless lifestyle. The memories I write about depict how I allowed others to have control over my life and how I fell victim to drugs and alcohol to eliminate the pain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenora "Lennie" Yancey's new book offers a heartfelt example of one woman's winding path of faith and determination.
Ms. Yancey candidly discusses sexual abuse, grief, and overcoming addiction within the pages of this emotional retelling.
