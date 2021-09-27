MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Puzzling Pizza Party": a delightfully described adventure. "Puzzling Pizza Party" is the creation of published author Lenoris Renee, who hails from Pontiac, Michigan, and has been a staunch supporter of adolescent mentorship programs throughout the Midwest.
Lenoris Renee shares, "It's lunchtime, and Brady's mom did not pack food for him. His rumbling tummy causes quite a stir, and townspeople share their tasty treats. Soon Brady and his hungry friends find themselves in a frenzy of French fries. They are pelted with pizza and dodging doughnuts! You heard it right…food fight!
"This LaLa-Limerick is first in a series of quirky kiddie conundrums with a humorous approach to problem solving. The sing-song approach captivates young readers!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenoris Renee's new book is one that will capture the imagination of any young reader.
With a humorous tale and entertaining illustrations, little ones everywhere will discover an unexpected lesson within the pages of this comical work.
View a synopsis of "Puzzling Pizza Party" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Puzzling Pizza Party" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Puzzling Pizza Party," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
