MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Profile of a Psychiatric Patient through God's Eyes": an empowering approach to mental health awareness. "The Profile of a Psychiatric Patient through God's Eyes" is the creation of published author Lenys M. Martínez Ortiz, a native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, who obtained a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice with a specialty in investigations from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, Ponce Campus, and a master's degree in theology from the Abundant Life Theological University, Inc.
Martínez Ortiz shares, "The diagnosis of a mental illness is not the end of your life. Even when you feel that your strength ends and your emotions betray you, there is still something you can do. Through these pages, you will witness that when your strength is not enough, then God uses his for your benefit. You won't know how important God is until he's the only thing left for you. In the process, you will be able to experience how God speaks and how he meets your needs. You will have the opportunity to see yourself as you really are, your essence and in the original design that was established for you. Only when you learn to see yourself as God sees you, can you understand that this diagnosis is not for you to live in; it is temporary and will help you reach your promised land.
"As you read this book you will change mental patterns and thoughts that do not let you reach your destination.
- Faith does not deny reality; faith changes it.
- Your condition does not determine your position.
- Don't limit your power, because God is unlimited.
- The wound hurts, but the scar doesn't.
- Every history precedes a great glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lenys M. Martínez Ortiz's new book is a moving exploration of ways one can learn to live and cope with a mental health diagnosis.
Martínez Ortiz offers a thoughtful and heartfelt narrative that examines the spiritual approach to mental health awareness.
Consumers can purchase "The Profile of a Psychiatric Patient through God's Eyes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Profile of a Psychiatric Patient through God's Eyes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing