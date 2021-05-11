MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Five Horsemen of Death": a well-written book that takes its readers beyond the basics of health and wellness. "Five Horsemen of Death" is the creation of published author Leo Mackrow, an enthusiast and practitioner of homeopathy who seeks to share his knowledge in the hope that others might lead healthier and longer lives because of it.
Mackrow shares, "My early life began in Tucson, Arizona, in the 1960s. At an early age, my family moved to Evergreen, Colorado, and was basically raised there. After high school, I joined the army for seven years, received the army Achievement Medal, and was honorably discharged.
"I attended college in Tucson, Arizona, and graduated with my degree in the field of science. Throughout my life, I have had an interest in science and the homeopathic regimen and have followed a lifestyle that relates to always trying to take care of my body and stay current with the latest wellness and scientific achievements.
"This book will reflect on that lifestyle and why I feel that it is my place, at this time, to relate the information that I have accumulated over the years and write a book to bring this lifestyle information to the public in hopes of helping others lead a healthier life and longevity.
"The more health awareness the public can access, the easier it will be for them to improve their lifestyle and, ultimately, their overall health level. I hope I have brought at least a small degree of that awareness with this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leo Mackrow's new book is a thoroughly instructive endeavor, one that educates its readers on the workings of the human body while also showing how their diet and habits might be the key to better health. Readers who expect to learn much about homeopathy and healthy living will find this book roundly satisfying.
