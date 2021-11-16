FORT WASHPINGTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is pleased to announce that Leon Health, Inc. has selected HEALTHsuite Advantage to administer their new Medicare Advantage business in south Florida. The RAM solution suite will provide Leon Health, Inc. with an end-to-end solution to manage their Medicare Advantage offerings while providing complete integration with CMS.
Leon Health, inc. is a new Medicare Advantage health plan based in Hialeah, Florida. They will be working in conjunction with Leon Medical Centers, Inc., a recognized leader providing primary care, preventative care and ambulatory services to thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in south Florida since 1996. The available offerings from Leon Health, Inc. will include an MAPD product; a D-SNP product and a Part B Premium Giveback offering.
"We did a comprehensive review of potential partners and solutions to accommodate our administrative needs. We were very pleased to find that RAM offered an end-to-end technology platform focused on the administration of Medicare Advantage, and they possessed the operational knowledge and sense of commitment that was essential for our organization," stated Henry Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer for Leon Health, Inc.
RAM Technologies, Inc. provides both technology solutions (SaaS) and BPaaS services to health plans servicing the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid markets. RAM's core administrative solution, HEALTHsuite Advantage, represents the next evolution in Medicare Advantage administration. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including fully integrated workflow and bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
"Several years ago, we made the decision to focus exclusively on the administration of government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid)," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies. "That refined focus is the enabler that continues to elevate our Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid capabilities allowing RAM to deliver the solutions our clients need to efficiently administer their business. We look forward to bringing these advanced capabilities to Leon Health, Inc."
About RAM Technologies, Inc.:
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
Media Contact
Mark Wullert, RAM Technologies, Inc., 12156548810, mwullert@ramtechinc.com
SOURCE RAM Technologies, Inc.