MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Signal of Wings": a powerful testament of faith and the strength found within devoted worship. "The Signal of Wings" is the creation of published author Leonie Stair, a former teacher and graduate from Sam Sharpe Teachers' College, Jamaica, West Indies. Stair is also a graduate of Herbert H. Lehman College and a licensed nursing home administrator.
Stair shares, "The Signal of Wings is a collection of inspirational writings that provides the reader with examples of how God can make the impossible possible by having faith in him. The author's goal is that this compilation will provide spiritual comfort to those that believe in salvation, sanctification, and life after death. The reader is provided with a spiritual guide for deliverance from troubles and trials in their life; it's a gateway to understanding how to achieve inner peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonie Stair's new book empowers the spirit and engages the mind through a series of poetic writings.
Stair's hopes to inspire others looking for strength and peace through a devoted spiritual life.
Consumers can purchase "The Signal of Wings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Signal of Wings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing