MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Bottom to Top": a gripping fiction that pulls inspiration from the classic Western novel. "From Bottom to Top" is the creation of published author Leroy Smith Sr., who has been a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ since 1965.
Smith Sr. shares, "The blow was given with all my weight behind it. He went down, and I walked away with my back turned to him. Johnathon screamed, 'He's going for his gun, Kenneth.' I whirled to one side, drawing my gun at the same time. He had his gun coming out of the holster that cleared, but my gun spoke first, and the bullet caught him in the chest through his shirt pocket."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leroy Smith Sr.'s new book will have readers on the edge of their seat from the start.
Smith Sr. pairs fast-paced action with charismatic characters to bring readers into a unique new world.
