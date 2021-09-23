MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The History of God Speaking: And What God Is Saying Today": a potent testament to the divine Word of God. "The History of God Speaking: And What God Is Saying Today" is the creation of published author Les Martin, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds two degrees—an M. Div. from Grace Theological Seminary and a D. Min. from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.
Martin shares, "Surely most evangelicals would affirm the Bible is the Word of God. It is the record of what God has spoken, what He wanted us to know; it is the revelation of Himself and His will. He has declared that what He has given to us is sufficient for us. If all we can know about God can only be found in the pages of Scripture, is that enough? Does He still speak, and if so, how? If He speaks personal revelation to individual believers, what is to be done with such revelation? Is that assumed revelation as authoritative and accurate as the biblical text? Can we know for sure that it came from God? The answers to these questions carry serious consequences. We need to carefully examine what God has recorded in order to accurately understand how God has spoken and how He continues to speak."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Les Martin's new book will inspire readers to pursue and expand upon a life of faith.
Martin writes in hopes of encouraging others who seek a deeper, more connected relationship with God through the study of scripture.
