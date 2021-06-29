MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Happy Mother's Day Letter": a dedication for moms who make many sacrifices to give the best to their families. "Happy Mother's Day Letter" is the creation of published author Lesley Wong, an avid writer and proud mom of two beautiful children.
Wong shares, "The title is Happy Mother's Day Letter. I chose this as my title because I believe it will attract many people who care for their mothers and are interested in reading a letter to a mother that they might be able to relate to, be influenced by, or curious about. I also believe it perfectly explains the idea and theme of the book, being completely straightforward to the reader."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lesley Wong's new book is an uplifting and wholesome read that celebrates all hardworking mothers and spreads the message of love and appreciation.
Wong has always had the dream to write and publish a book, she shares. But between raising two children by herself and juggling multiple jobs, she had little time to chase her long-lived dream. With persistence, determination, and hard work, Wong has finally made her debut as an author with "Happy Mother's Day." She hopes that her experience will provide some courage and inspiration for other moms who have had to postpone their dreams to take care of their families.
View a synopsis of "Happy Mother's Day Letter" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Happy Mother's Day Letter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Happy Mother's Day Letter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
