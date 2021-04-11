OAKMONT, Pa., April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Constance Camarinos Winkler delights families with an original Easter story in The Red Eggs ($12.49, paperback, 9781662813900; $5.99, e-book, 9781662813894).
Easter is a wonderful time for Christians of all denominations to celebrate the birth of Christ. Camarinos Winkler combines the symbolism and the fun of this spring holiday while offering inspiration for a new family tradition.
"As my parents aged, I became acutely aware of the respect and reverence they showed God while doing every day tasks. Easter preparations and the dying of the red eggs were a perfect example of that," said Camarinos Winkler.
Constance Camarinos Winkler was raised in a traditional Greek home steeped in cherished customs and strong family values. In this book she draws from her lived experiences and passions as a school teacher, recreation therapist, mother and grandmother. Constance and her husband, Paul, raised their children, Tessa and Jonathan, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Constance is Yiayia to two little rascals.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Red Eggs is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
412-828-6398, constancevcw@yahoo.com
