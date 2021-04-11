OAKMONT, Pa., April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Constance Camarinos Winkler delights families with an original Easter story in The Red Eggs ($12.49, paperback, 9781662813900; $5.99, e-book, 9781662813894).

Easter is a wonderful time for Christians of all denominations to celebrate the birth of Christ. Camarinos Winkler combines the symbolism and the fun of this spring holiday while offering inspiration for a new family tradition.

"As my parents aged, I became acutely aware of the respect and reverence they showed God while doing every day tasks. Easter preparations and the dying of the red eggs were a perfect example of that," said Camarinos Winkler.

Constance Camarinos Winkler was raised in a traditional Greek home steeped in cherished customs and strong family values. In this book she draws from her lived experiences and passions as a school teacher, recreation therapist, mother and grandmother. Constance and her husband, Paul, raised their children, Tessa and Jonathan, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Constance is Yiayia to two little rascals.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Red Eggs is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Constance Camarinos Winkler, Salem Author Services, 412-828-6398, constancevcw@yahoo.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.