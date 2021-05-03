MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The View from the Side of the Road": a humorous and spiritual collection. "The View from the Side of the Road" is the creation of published author, LeuAnna Taylor, a devoted mother and amateur photographer.
Taylor writes, "This book is a compilation of many little stories. Some are funny, some are observations, and some are pieces of everyday life and events, but all have a tie to a biblical teaching that shows how God moves in our lives and those around us in the big moments and the small moments of every day. Photos illustrate scenes from Northeast Ohio and travels away that add a little more depth to each story told. You will find hope and God's grace throughout this work."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeuAnna Taylor's new book is a spiritually charged collection of reflections, tales, and images captured by the author during moments of spiritual inspiration.
Offering important biblical lessons through her writings, Taylor encourages readers to consider similar moments in their own lives and to seek a deeper relationship with God.
