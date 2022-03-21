EXPORT, Pa. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leybold SOGEVAC SV 200 vacuum pump has been a robust, reliable vacuum pump for many different applications over the years. The SV 200 will become obsolete by the end of this year, but Leybold has decided to replace it with a better, updated version: the SOGEVAC SV 220 B vacuum pump.

The SV 220 B offers the same robustness and reliability as the SV 200 pump, but there are now more added benefits. With this new pump, one can expect:

  • 12% increased flow rate
  • Lower oil operating temperature, longer oil life
  • Hygienic design
  • Patented single exhaust filter instead of four filters
  • Low noise level
  • An integrated oil-lubrication system eliminates external oil pipes
  • PTFE shaft seals for aggressive applications
  • Viton gaskets and O-rings
  • Water-cooled and O2 version available
  • Inlet position vs. feet same as SV 200 model

For more information on this new pump, please contact your local Leybold Account Manager or an Insides Sales Engineer.

