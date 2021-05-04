MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The United States of America: My Home": an insightful story reflecting on the happenings into today's world—a world filled with hatred, disrespect, chaos, anger, lies, scams, deception, fatal diseases, and a lot of toxicity. The purpose of this book is to help the human race in getting back to the most essential thing a person should have, love. Love is God, and God is love! "The United States of America: My Home" is the creation of published author LG, a person who has experienced firsthand the countless changes the world has gone through in the past decades. This wordsmith penned this account to answer the question of how America, which was once a country filled with kind, caring, and loving citizens, has come to this hodgepodge of mess.
LG shares, "So many people are unhappy, hurting, lost, and broken.
How did we get here?
What has changed?
How do we get back to happier times?
What do we do now?
This book attempts to provide some answers to these questions!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LG's new book is a motivating opus that serves as a guide to one's way back to the path that will lead them to paradise. By living a life in integrity, kindness, and honesty, one will surely experience a life that's established in love, joy, and peace.
