MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Wonderful, Merry...Happy Birthday, Jesus...Christmas": a cheery adventure of Mrs. Clause and the elves as they prevent the loss of Christmas's true spirit. "A Wonderful, Merry...Happy Birthday, Jesus...Christmas" is the first creation of published author Libby Thomas, a member of Murphy Bible Church which is now MountainView Church, a writer and poet at heart. She resides in Murphy, North Carolina with her husband, Tom, and wrote this book for her grandchildren and the next generations to come.
Thomas shares, "Something like this had never happened in Santaland before! Mrs. Clause tells of one Christmas Eve delivery that almost wasn't. A time when an expected joyous time for children around the world just might not take place. Would the giving of gifts to children come to a halt? And just how could the elves and Santa prevent this from happening? There was a ripple in the atmosphere surrounding the North Pole they had never felt before. Whatever it was, it had to be taken care of really soon. If not, the truth and spirit of Christmas could slip away forever!
"THE TRUTH OF CHRISTMAS MUST NEVER BE LOST.
THERE IS A VERY GOOD REASON FOR THIS SPECIAL DAY.
REMEMBER IT AND ALWAYS SHARE IN THE LOVE IT BRINGS.
"Betsy Henn has been a lifelong resident of Murphy, North Carolina and is a well-known artist in the area. The author saw her work displayed at an arts and crafts fair in downtown Murphy not long after she began writing her story and thought how wonderful it would be if she would illustrate it. When she asked her once the story was finished, she was delighted and felt privileged that she said yes. Her own story was on the front page of the local newspaper and her artwork is displayed at the Murphy Art Center (M.A.C.) in downtown Murphy. As well, she has displayed and sold her artwork at the well-known John C Campbell Folk School annual fall festivals for over forty years. She is a local treasure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Libby Thomas's new book is a wondrous work that teaches the children the real essence of Christmas.
View a synopsis of "A Wonderful, Merry...Happy Birthday, Jesus...Christmas" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Wonderful, Merry...Happy Birthday, Jesus...Christmas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Wonderful, Merry...Happy Birthday, Jesus...Christmas," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
