MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wings Of Grace: A Heart That Speaks" is a book aimed to transform one's life by leading them closer to God. "Wings Of Grace: A Heart That Speaks" is the creation of published author Liboria Arcuri, a preacher in the home-based ministry she shares with her husband.
Liboria shares, "Wings of Grace will cause you to soar higher than you ever imagined. This book will take you to a quiet resting place where you can be alone with God and get to know His warm and tender heart.
"You'll get to know the Holy Spirit and begin to experience the favor of God, a word of encouragement and inspiration. Your faith will begin to expand, and you will find God's power for your everyday life.
"From this book, you'll receive revelation from God to help you value, gain knowledge, and understand the Bible. You will learn not to exchange the grace and truth God provides for a lie or for the opinion of others.
"Wings of Grace will carry you right into faith, and as you press in, your prayer life will be transformed, and you'll learn to conquer all your fears.
"The Anointing of God's Presence will draw you into God Himself, with His loving arms wrapped around you.
"Wings of Grace was written with you in mind to receive the Master's healing touch that will free you and heal you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liboria Arcuri's new book is a revelation from God to help lost sheep back to safety in His guidance. Through this book, the author aims to help people regain their faith in the Lord.
View a synopsis of "Wings Of Grace: A Heart That Speaks" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Wings Of Grace: A Heart That Speaks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wings Of Grace; A Heart That Speaks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
