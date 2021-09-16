DUBOIS, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owner and Founder of Life Coaching and Beyond, Peggy Caruso, is excited to offer a free 30-minute consultation to any businessperson looking to revolutionize their corporate life. As the host of "The Revolutionize" podcast and a certified executive and personal life coach, Caruso has decades of experience in the consultative industry.
Knowing that the past year has brought on incredible challenges for those in the corporate world, Peggy Caruso decided to offer a free 30-minute consultation to show people how she can help them deal with a myriad of issues. Caruso assists with:
- Adjusting to the challenges for working from home
- How to maintain professionalism in an unprofessional setting
- How to maintain a work-life balance
- How to get the most out of social media communication
- Tips for maximizing leadership skills
- And Much More
"My clients discover who they are, what they excel at and areas they need to work on to reach their goals," explains Peggy Caruso.
"I look to help people unlock their best selves in and out of the work environment," Caruso continued.
Those looking to take advantage of the free consultation from Life Coaching and Beyond can learn more at LifeCoachingandBeyond.com
About Life Coaching and Beyond:
With broad experience as an 8-time entrepreneur, author, speaker, executive and personal development coach, and expert problem solver, Peggy Caruso teaches leadership, teamwork and communication skills to your team. In addition, she places emphasis on the importance of work/life balance, time and stress management, and goal setting.
Media Contact
Peggy Caruso, Life Coaching and Beyond, 814-299-7190, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Life Coaching and Beyond