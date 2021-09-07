MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Going to America": a potent look into the life of a young girl trying to find a sense of home in unfamiliar lands. "Going to America" is the creation of published author Lilliam Hernandez, a native of Nicaragua, Central America, who emigrated with family to the US in 1964. Growing up in Houston, Hernandez graduated from Stephen F. Austin High in 1975, and is happily married with two sons, one grandson, and another on the way.
Hernandez shares, "The United States for hundreds of years has been a 'haven' for thousands and thousands of immigrants who have left their homelands looking for a better and safer life. This is a true and compelling story of one of those many individuals. It tells of the pain of having to leave behind one's homeland—the struggles to get to a new country. It tells of the excitement of a plane flight for the first time, the 'awe' of arriving to a large city, the joy of seeing parents again who had left ahead to prepare a new home.
"This book shares the struggles of an eight-year-old child's experience in a new country, new school, a strange language, and the difficulty of being accepted. It also portrays the victories and accomplishments of a young lady, now a woman, who graduated with honors, achieved in her career as an interpreter, and is well settled in this new but now her own country."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lilliam Hernandez' new book is an engaging retelling of the author's personal experiences with moving to the United States.
Hernandez shares a poignant look back on what it was like to be transplanted in an unknown country filled with unfamiliar landscapes, languages, and customs. Readers will find a moving tale within the pages of this concise recap of beginning life anew.
