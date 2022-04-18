"Night Sky" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lily Kumo is an enjoyable story of action and adventure as two young siblings forge a new life in an unknown city.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Night Sky": a fun and entertaining fantasy work. "Night Sky" is the creation of published author Lily Kumo, a passionate writer who is on the autism spectrum and has dyslexia. Kumo encourages all to take up the challenge and make one's disability a capability as often as possible.
Kumo shares, "Kishi Sky is a seventeen-year-old boy who lost his parents in a car crash. Now Kishi and his brother, Night, moves to Washington Sky. Kishi finds a bathroom and finds something odd. 'A ninja mask?' he says. With this suit, he is headed to a greater destiny in his path. Not knowing about a ninja, he does terribly his first time around. Kishi and Night try to live in peace, but Kishi, being the ninja, makes it difficult. What will they do? How will they defeat the person responsible?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lily Kumo's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the world of Kishi and Night.
Kumo presents a compelling story of family and unexpected destinies within the pages of this exciting adventure.
