WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Philadelphia, PA campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Lincoln currently has 253 students enrolled at its Philadelphia campus, located at 9191 Torresdale Avenue. All of those students are training for careers in automotive technology which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems as essential.
"Student safety, along with the health and safety of their families, our faculty and staff, is of utmost importance during this time," says Jim Kuntz, President of the Philadelphia campus. "We have taken all of the necessary precautions and will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure their safety. The commitment our students have shown to their future success has been inspiring, and the dedication our instructors have shown in delivering course content through new platforms has been remarkable. It is a proud moment for all of us at Lincoln Tech to be able to welcome our students back to campus."
The campus has been a mainstay in Philadelphia for almost 60 years. Leading employers like Audi, Carvana, and Reedman Toll Auto Group have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Diploma and degree-granting program options are available and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.
The Philadelphia campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians from its Automotive Technology programs, and with more than 35,000 openings projected by 2028, Pennsylvania is one of the nation's top states for growth in the field*.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2018-2028. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
