MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Heart of the Matter: Thirty Days toward Health & Wholeness!": an encouraging opportunity for one to discover a new understanding for wellness. "The Heart of the Matter: Thirty Days toward Health & Wholeness!" will help guide you toward a healthy mindset toward food, exercise and who you have been created to be. This book is the creation of published author Linda Amara, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has enjoyed a professional career in fitness for over thirty-six years.
Amara shares, "Have you ever wanted to be free from the punishing mindset of diet and exercise and simply learn how to eat and exercise to give your body what it needs to function best? To be free from stress eating or comfort eating?
"Food has so many emotional connections to the choices we make. We respond to stress, celebration, comfort, loneliness, fear, and so many other feelings with food. As we come to a deeper revelation of the unconditional, unstoppable love of the Father, renew our mind with the word of God, and replace those areas in our heart that used to be medicated by food or a workout, we can be set free from a cycle of dieting, losing weight, and then back to eating a bag of cookies when stressful situations arise. Instead, we will learn to run to the One who is our Comforter, our strength, our peace, and the lover of our soul. His name is Jesus!
"It is my sincere desire that as you take this thirty-day journey of health and fitness that you would get to know how precious, valuable, and beautiful you are to the One who knows you completely, loves you unconditionally, and wants you to have life to the fullest!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Amara's new book is based on the author's personal health and fitness journey as well as professional experiences.
Amara shares in hopes of helping others find a positive relationship with their health to break the cycle of negative self-image.
