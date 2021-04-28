MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Gift to Mankind": a well-crafted retelling. "God's Gift to Mankind" is the creation of published author, Linda Banks, a retired educator and loving mother.
Banks writes, "Since the beginning of creation, God's splendor has been manifested through his handy work on earth. His most notable design was when he created man and woman, living beings, in his own image.
This book reveals the unconditional love of God as he gives all mankind the gift of eternal life through the acceptance of his Son, Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Banks' new book is a lovingly crafted retelling of the familiar Biblical story.
With lyrical writing and thoughtfully crafted illustrations, this title offers parents and young readers an opportunity to discuss the story of Jesus.
