"The Extra-Ordinary Journey From A Worldly Love to A Godly Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Brown is a heartfelt and open look into the personal experiences of women who have experienced the heartbreak and pain of a lost relationship.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Extra-Ordinary Journey From A Worldly Love to A Godly Love": an engaging discussion that will encourage and motivate healing. "The Extra-Ordinary Journey From A Worldly Love to A Godly Love" is the creation of published author Linda Brown, who obtained her bachelor's degree from Chestnut Hill College in human resource management.
Brown shares, "The Extra-Ordinary Journey From A Worldly Love to A Godly Love is a piece of my life and others' lives where we share our experiences of pain and disappointment from divorce and broken relationships. These true stories of the piercing events that transpired in our lives took us to dark places and made many of us lose hope in love until we went through our healing process and discovered what genuine love is. Some of the stories may make you laugh, cry, or just shake your head (SMH)!
"In this book, you will find meditation, scriptures, poems, and an area for you to jot down your thoughts while reading about our experiences. I conducted a survey, which included men's and women's viewpoints about love and relationships, and I have included their answers in this book as well.
"As you read and travel with us on this journey, it is my hope that you keep an open mind and ask God to speak to you as you may find your story between these pages and discover that you, too, can be healed if you trust the process even when the process does not seem trustworthy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Brown's new book is an emotionally honest and articulate approach to personal growth.
Brown shares a variety of resources for those who are healing from the heartache of a broken relationship.
