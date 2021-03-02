MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts": a potent book that discusses how to understand God's spiritual gifts, partake in them, and utilize them to fulfill life's purpose in Him. "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts" is the creation of published author Linda C. Triska, a licensed and ordained minister and founder and CEO of It's Beginning to Rain Ministries, Inc.
Also offered is "The Work of His Hands: Targeting Your Spiritual Gifts Workbook" that includes self- assessments to identify the readers spiritual gifts and to help in the discovery of their destiny in God.
Triska shares, "All Christians have a God-given destiny, but many are at a loss when it comes to identifying it. Knowing our spiritual gifts and how the Holy Spirit has equipped us is the first step in determining what we are called to do to serve in the Body of Christ.
"This book is a grassroots approach in an easily understood format to help readers discover their spiritual gifts and thus begin to move toward the unique destiny that God has outlined for each person's life. The author uses personal memoirs, teachings, assessments, and true stories of supernatural encounters to demonstrate how all believers can personally access the power of the Holy Spirit to fulfill all that has been blueprinted for them. We are the work of his hands"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda C. Triska's new book ushers in wisdom and contentment in life through the knowledge of God's divine gifts that are meant to uplift hearts and illuminate souls for His glory.
Readers are invited to heed God's call and be enveloped in His light that paves a way for grace to shine through and transform their lives to fruition.
