MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Letter and a Prayer for Married Couples": a loving message. "A Letter and a Prayer for Married Couples" is the creation of published author, Linda Faye Anderson, a devoted wife, loving mother, and spirited Christian.
Anderson shares, "If you are married or planning to get married, you should read this book. I do not claim to be an expert, but I want to share with you what I have learned after being married for twenty-seven years in hopes that it will help you in your relationship. At the end of each chapter, a prayer will be offered for your marriage.
Marriage today is under attack. The enemies that attack us individually, also attack our marriages (the world, the flesh, and the devil).
Marriage is attacked by the world because of the modern mindset that marriage is not considered as necessary as it was many years ago.
Marriage is under attack by the flesh because we live in a society where the common theme is that it is all about me and what I want. No one wants to deny themselves anymore. Marriage will require some self-denial.
Finally, marriage is under attack by the devil, who hates marriages because marriage represents the love God has for his people. I believe the devil has assigned evil spirits under his command to destroy marriages and the ideal of marriage by any means necessary.
Considering the attacks on the institution of marriage, this book seeks to strengthen marriages by addressing some common topics that married couples encounter such as communication, intimacy, and forgiveness. We will also discuss, why you need prayer in your marriage? Why is it important to have a relationship with God? Why you need to forget the past? We will even get into the everyday things that irritate us as married couples. We will also discuss the importance of supporting each other and much more.
I know if you apply the information in this book, your marriage will be strengthened. To God be the glory!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Faye Anderson's new book touches on a range of topics related to marriage and offers helpful insight to each one.
Offering a historical perspective and relating it to current events, Anderson guides readers through a series of topics while providing relevant Scripture for consideration.
View a synopsis of "A Letter and a Prayer for Married Couples" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Letter and a Prayer for Married Couples" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Letter and a Prayer for Married Couples", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
