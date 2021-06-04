MEADVILLE, Pa., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Star for a King": a delightful tale of the birth of Christ. "A Star for a King" is the creation of published author Linda Fitzgerald, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and passionate educator who is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Fitzgerald shares, "Have you ever wondered about the Star when Christ was born? What was its significance? What happened to the Star after the birth and all the visitors came to visit? Abana was created in the Celestial Heavens, just like you and me. In this tale, Abana the Star is jealous, angry, with no self-worth or purpose, just wandering in life as most of us do, feeling that we do not belong or we have no purpose. She is angry with God. Sound familiar? She is angry with her mother and her 'gift.' Sound familiar?
"Fast forward to Christ's birth. As most of us know, shepherd families came to visit first, but probably Joseph's family was there with Mary and Joseph as He was born in the Kataluma, which is a home made of rock in a cave-like dwelling. There was no room there because family had come for the paying of taxes. Mary would have to give birth in the downstairs area where the animals were kept. Then when Christ was around three years old, the Wise Men came to visit him. They followed the Star that burned bright for them to find Jesus. We know what events took place at Christ's birth; but do you know what happened to the star? Do you know the significance of the star?
"This is the story of Abana, a star, a creation whose purpose…well, you are going to have to read to find out! I hope you find your purpose in life as well! We are all needed! We are all loved! We are all His! We were all created by Him!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Fitzgerald's new book is a delightfully fresh perspective on the Christmas tale.
Writing from the perspective of a little star who does not understand what true purpose awaits, Fitzgerald unfolds a sweet Christmas story for the reader's enjoyment.
