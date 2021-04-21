MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mary Magdalene: A Story Not Told Living with Discrimination Then and Now": a potent retelling of the Mary Magdalene story. "Mary Magdalene: A Story Not Told Living with Discrimination Then and Now" is the creation of published author, Linda Hansell, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and advocate for women.
Linda writes, "The Bible does not say Mary Magdalene was a prostitute, but some people today still believe that. What the Bible does tell about Mary Magdalene, however, is heavily slanted toward the culture with women considered inferior and men totally dominating their lives. Attempting to write the part of Mary's story not told in the Bible, I still found clues in the Bible as to what is missing. I believe the major clue is Jesus himself. Jesus had not discriminated against women. Even though the discrimination would continue in the next two thousand years, gender equality emerged in the twentieth century and my lifetime. Through personal experience and women's history, I found reasons for it lasting so long, and you cannot address discrimination without touching on all forms of prejudice because they are basically the same thing. You will realize women's rights may not be permanent and women's diligence is still required today, as well as the protection of women's rights in future generations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hansell's new book is a direct assessment of gender equality during the time of Jesus and beyond.
With a confident voice, Hansell provides a compelling argument for gender inequalities and the portrayal of feminine entities within the Bible.
View a synopsis of "Mary Magdalene: A Story Not Told Living with Discrimination Then and Now" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mary Magdalene: A Story Not Told Living with Discrimination Then and Now" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mary Magdalene: A Story Not Told Living with Discrimination Then and Now", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing