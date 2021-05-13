MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Standing on Top of My Enemies": an inspiring story of strength and recovery. "Standing on Top of My Enemies" is the creation of published author Linda Hines, a devoted family member and Christian.
Hines shares, "The Lord gave me the title of my book because of all the things he has delivered me from. He gave me victory over all Satan's plots for my life. Through Christ, I am able to stand on top of my enemies and let the world know that Jesus is still in the miracle working business. I am a living witness!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Hines's new book is a compelling personal narrative that looks at the many hardships the author has overcome.
Hines hopes this tale will be a testament to the power of God's love and an inspiration to those who need encouraging to turn their lives around.
