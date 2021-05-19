MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quinn's Quest: Conquering Quarantine": a reflective read that portrays a child's resilience despite the sudden turnabout in her seven years of life. This charming narrative focuses on Quinn and her mother and the things they did together while the world was on lockdown. "Quinn's Quest: Conquering Quarantine" is the creation of published author Linda Koket, a school counselor and loving mother to her two young daughters. She currently lives in Northwestern Pennsylvania with her family.
Koket shares, "Young children are resilient in the face of adversity, most of the time. But what happens when the whole world shuts down suddenly and indefinitely in a never seen before way. It can be scary and confusing and more than a 7 year old can take. But in an astonishing twist, a mother-daughter relationship, which is at the core of 'Quinn's Quest' Conquering Quarantine,' is the reason a terrible situation can be made into something wonderful. While the world sees chaos and despair, Quinn and her mom strengthen their bond in the most special and surprising ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Koket's new book is a colorful storybook that will teach children about seeing the world's current state in a positive manner. The author desires to inspire families to invest in quality time with their loved ones and strengthen their bonds during trying times.
