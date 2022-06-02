"Bella Mae Mittens" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda M. Parker is a charming tale of a little kitten's choice to go home with a dedicated cat lover.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bella Mae Mittens": a fun and lighthearted children's narrative. "Bella Mae Mittens" is the creation of published author Linda M. Parker.
Parker shares, "Without a doubt, Bella Mae Mittens was a very long name for a tiny kitten.
"Between my grandchildren and myself, we couldn't decide on one name, so we gave her all three!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda M. Parker's new book offers a simple lyrical story for young readers about a sweet new kitten.
Parker's love of cats is apparent within the pages of this darling children's work.
Consumers can purchase "Bella Mae Mittens" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bella Mae Mittens," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
