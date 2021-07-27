MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heather": an inventive narrative that will keep readers guessing. "Heather" is the creation of published author Linda Mae Pitmon, a teacher, media specialist/librarian, deaf interpreter, and storyteller who enjoys a full life with her family.
Pitmon shares, "Animal abuse is a critical problem in parts of our society. When a young girl moves from the country to a city life, she is forced to leave her beloved pet behind. No matter how much you try to provide them with care, you cannot guarantee their protection. Heather is an intense story of love and abuse mixed with mystery and suspense. A promise between two young girls gets one of them caught into a very dangerous situation, but a promise is a promise."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Mae Pitmon's new book is a riveting work of contemporary fiction with a distinctive voice.
With a compelling and fast-paced storyline, readers will find themselves caught up in this tale of abuse, love, and danger.
