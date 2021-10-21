MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Blueprint for 2 Americas": is a historical and political commentary that lends to the varied call for legislative reform. "The Blueprint for 2 Americas" is the creation of published author Linda Nelson, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an educator, an active citizen, and a successful businesswoman who graduated with a BA in English Literature and teaching certificate in 1975.
"Mrs. Nelson asks the reader to consider some compelling questions. "What vehicle did we climb aboard that carried us so far from our cultural roots? How did the vast changes to society, our social framework and our relationships come about? Most importantly we must ask ourselves, 'How could we become so divided? Or are we?' 'The Blueprint' answers these questions and lays out the path back to a unified nation and sound education.
"Are the answers we are given in the public discourse adequate to address the scope of our national changes? This book categorically denies that race, gender or wealth are the dividing lines that are drawn in America today. It lays out the single feature that has caused many Americans today to feel that they are living in an upside-down world.
"Could anyone in 1990 have expected that ABC, NBC, or CBN would identify 53 Genders or that public policy, law and educational principles would be altered to grant special rights to these created genders?
"Could we have envisioned cities and businesses being destroyed by people claiming to support the very people whose shops were destroyed, plundered, and burned?
"In this upside-down world, law is silent with regard to some egregious acts while being openly hostile to seemingly innocent citizens expressing their right to free speech. We have heard over and over these six powerful words:
"How did our nation get here?
"This book is designed to explain exactly how we got here. You will become thoroughly aware of the plan that was set into motion, who designed it, when it began and the mechanisms used to move us to their desired end and, finally, where it will take us. You will discover that the separation of Americans by race or wealth or gender is a myth and meet the groups responsible for those myths.
"After reading The Blueprint for Two Americas, every news report, school board issue or city council agenda will be viewed with the perspective of the Humanist Manifestos in mind. You will be awakened to the destruction that this plan has wrought. Just as a building has a set of blueprints that direct each specialty worker to their part in bringing about the finished product, this social re-engineering has a set of blueprints, and the new society it envisions is nearly complete.
"This book leads the reader through the 'Blueprint for two Americas'."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Nelson's new book is an engaging discussion of societal concerns and the choices that have affected American culture.
Nelson offers readers a thought-provoking commentary for consideration within the pages of this intriguing discussion.
Consumers can purchase "The Blueprint for 2 Americas" at 2Americas.net, and at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
