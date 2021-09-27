MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fairies by the Falls": a delightfully crafted tale that pulls from the author's love for and connections to Ireland. "Fairies by the Falls" is the creation of published author Linda Parker, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Colorado and enjoys traveling much of the year.
Parker shares, "Fairies by the Falls is a fanciful tale set in the woods near a peaceful waterfall in County Cork, Ireland.
"Here are the first adventures of a friendly group of magical beings as they learn about their skills. Brianna and Cara, two young fairies, fly and play in the forest near the beautiful falls and pond. They meet their neighbor, a young boy named Kegan. He is fascinated by them. Their experiences collide, but is he too busy learning about his own artistic talents and other heavenly things?
"You better hold on tight as they experience wonders, perils, and spiritual awakenings. Lessons learned in this fantasy will be fun and moving to readers of all ages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Parker's new book is a unique coming of age tale.
Parker's imaginative world comes to life within the pages of this charming children's work of unexpected friends and important lessons.
