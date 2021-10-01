MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Love of a Christmas Miracle": an illustrated story that revels in the beauty of Christmas and the love in giving and sharing. "The Love of a Christmas Miracle" is the creation of published author Linda Schwitzke, a writer born and raised on a farm in Rainier, Oregon. She loves Jesus with all her heart and loves sharing His unconditional love with everyone she can, whenever and wherever an opportunity presents itself.
Schwitzke shares, "The Lovington family has been blessed with a Christmas miracle—the gift of a special visitor for Christmas: Angela. She is an angel sent from heaven to share the amazing love of God with all of them. She also shows them how they can continue to share God's amazing love with others throughout the upcoming year and for the rest of their lives. She teaches them, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive.' Acts 20:35"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Schwitzke's new book is a warm and beautiful read that hopes to touch many readers with hope, encouragement, and love from God. This is something every child and adult will find delight in.
